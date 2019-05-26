Barbara Jean Lyle (5-15-2019)

Barbara Jean Lyle, 86, departed this life on May 15, 2019.
Known for her affectionate smile, Barbara was born April 11, 1933, to the late Larry and Mabel Bell. One of 14 children, she found a special role in the family as her grandmother's helper. When she reached school age she happily attended, knowing that if you attended school you wouldn't have to work in the field. Barbara was a disciplined student and excelled academically, skipping several grades at a time. She continued her academic achievements in high school earning the opportunity to perform in oratory events with her teacher, Mrs. Mary Ford Sims. Barbara received her junior high school diploma and returned the following year to complete requirements for her high school degree. She graduated from Glenwood High School with honors. During her working career she earned a Dietitian Assistant Certificate from Athens Tech.
Barbara was united in marriage to Robert Lyle in 1951. Their union was blessed with six children; Sonja A. Lyle, Norris L. Lyle, Marcus R. Lyle, Roderick A. Lyle, Thomas C. Lyle and Greta G. Lyle.
Mrs. Lyle was employed by Winder Barrow Hospital for 20 years. After retirement she devoted more time to her church and growing family. In her later years she regularly attended the Senior Citizen Center in Winder. She was a dedicated member of Bush Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, serving various positions within the church. She was an ordained Deaconess; member of the Women's Home and Overseas Missionary Society; a choir member, class leader and an active participant in church functions during her membership.
Mrs. Lyle was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lyle; sons, Thomas C. Lyle and Marcus R. Lyle; her daughter, Greta G. Lyle Eberhart; 12 sisters and brothers.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her three children, Sonja A. Lyle, Norris L. Lyle and Roderick A. Lyle, a loving sister, Carolyn Bealey; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
She had a beautiful Home Going Celebration May 21, 2019, at Bush Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church and her burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Eberhart and Son Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.
