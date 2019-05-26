Michael Aaron Seagraves (5-22-2019)

Michael Aaron Seagraves, 39 of Bogart, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Athens, a son of the late Rickey Edward Seagraves and Sally Gibson Harper and was self-employed in the auto paint and body repair business. In addition to his father, Mr. Seagraves is preceded by a sister; Gina Seagraves.
Survivors are his mother and step-father, Sally Gibson Harper and Joel Harper, Nicholson; three sons, Michael Scott Seagraves, Covington, Bryson Davis Seagraves, Nicholson, and Brody Edward Seagraves, Nicholson; daughter, Camryn Gina Seagraves, Nicholson; sister; Amanda Seagraves Hart, Nicholson; brother, David Edward Seagraves, Pelham; step-brother, Bruce Harper, Jefferson; step-sister, Sandy Nunally, Madison; and step-mother, Sonya Seagraves, Nicholson.
Memorial service: Sunday, May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Hazlegrove officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday May 26, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
