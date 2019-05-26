Olive June Croslin (5-25-2019)

Olive June Croslin, lovingly known as “Granny”, 87, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Mrs. Croslin was born in Jackson County, Ill., a daughter of the late Willard Earl Stearns and the late Verna Leota Lambert Stearns. A graduate from Vanderbilt-Peabody University, Nashville, Tenn., Mrs. Croslin was employed by Troy University in Troy, Ala. Upon retirement, Mrs. Croslin and her husband moved to Georgia where she became a member of the First Baptist Church of Snellville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Croslin is preceded by her husband, Kenneth Croslin.
Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Croslin and his wife Brenda, Leland, Miss., Terry Croslin and his wife Helen, Jefferson; grandchildren; Amber Morgan (Jerry), San Antonio, Texas, Jessica Hodge (Ryan), Dacula, Hannah Seaman (Michael), Buford; great-grandchildren Kaydence, Reed, Briggs Hodge, and Nathanael and Genesis Seaman.
Funeral service and family visitation: Tuesday, May 28, 1029, at 11 a.m. at the gravesite at the Snellville Historical Cemetery, Snellville.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
