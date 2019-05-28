Emory Grady Dove (5-26-2019)

Emory Grady Dove, 81, Ila, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.
Mr. Dove was born in Royston, on March 13, 1938, son of the late James Berry Dove and the late Alice Mae Smith Dove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; J.C. Dove, Johnson Dove, Carter Dove, Walter Dove and Earnest F. “Thin”Dove; and sisters, Lee Oria Bowen and Benny Ruth Sullivan.
Survivors include his brother, Julian Dove, Gainesville; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
