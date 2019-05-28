James "Jay" E. Willis (5-21-2019)

James "Jay" E. Willis, 63, Pendergrass, who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mr. Willis was born in South Carolina, to Mrs. Frances Hallman Willis and the late Lake Woodruff Willis Jr. Mr. Willis served in the U.S. Navy, was a very talented locksmith and was a member of Dry Pond United Methodist Church.

Mr. Willis is survived by his wife Kathy Collins Willis, Pendergrass; son, C. J. Willis, Pendergrass; daughter, Stephanie White, Martin; mother, Frances Hallman Willis, Columbia, S.C.;brother, Woody Willis, Gainesville; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services will be announced at a later date .

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
