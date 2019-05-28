COMMERCE - Cezanne “Cissy” Potts Wood, 55, Commerce, entered into rest Monday, May 27, 2019.
Cissy was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Harry Locke Potts and the late Raja Bullock Potts, and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. A retired educator, Cissy was a graduate of the University of Georgia having received her Specialist Degree in Education and taught at Johnson High School, West Hall High School, Douglas County Schools, Oconee County Schools and was retired from the Stephens County School System. Cissy had a special interest in Vocational Education. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by a brother, Hal Potts.
Survivors include her husband Ricky Wood, Commerce; a son, Hunter Grayson, Watkinsville; step-daughter, Brittany Ann Thomas, Braselton; step-son Ricky Kyle Wood, Nashville; two brothers, Jeff Potts and Nick Potts both of Jefferson.
Memorial service: Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Hoard officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are to be omitted, memorials may be made to Rope A Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 254, Watkinsville, Ga., 30677.
Live, Laugh and Love!
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Cezanne “Cissy” Potts Wood (5-27-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry