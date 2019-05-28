Cora Inez Walls (5-25-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, May 28. 2019
Cora Inez Walls passed away Saturday May 25, 2019, of a brief illness.

Ms. Walls was born on January 15, 1937, in Homer, to the late James Howard and Atta Lee White Walls.

She is survived by a brother, Danny Paul Walls, Commerce; three sisters, Mary Agnes Brumley, Crawford, Evelyn Jean Willoughby, Watkinsville, and Charlotte Bronez Ramsey, Commerce; eight nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Galilee Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.