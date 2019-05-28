Cora Inez Walls passed away Saturday May 25, 2019, of a brief illness.
Ms. Walls was born on January 15, 1937, in Homer, to the late James Howard and Atta Lee White Walls.
She is survived by a brother, Danny Paul Walls, Commerce; three sisters, Mary Agnes Brumley, Crawford, Evelyn Jean Willoughby, Watkinsville, and Charlotte Bronez Ramsey, Commerce; eight nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Galilee Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
Cora Inez Walls (5-25-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry