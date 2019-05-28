Athens man murdered on Woodale Street in Hull after Sunday morning confrontation

An Athens man was murdered Sunday morning in the yard of a home on Woodale Street off Glenn Carrie Road in Hull.
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton said 52-year old Samuel Jordan was pronounced dead on arrival at an Athens hospital.
Jordan received multiple gunshot wounds “all over his body,” according to Patton and the suspect or suspects are believed to have been known to Mr. Jordan. No arrests have been made as of press time, but Patton said the sheriff’s office is working in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and are following leads on a couple of people of interest.
He said the incident apparently stemmed from a confrontation of some type in the yard that resulted in the shooting. There were multiple people on scene when officers arrived, including several neighbors who had heard the gunfire.
Patton said Jordan’s girlfriend attempted to render aid to him prior to law enforcement and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrival.
More details will be released as the investigation develops.
