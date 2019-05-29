The Banks County American Legion sponsored the annual Memorial Day program in Homer on Monday.
Participants gathered in the shade on Monday in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Homer for the annual ceremony. Sara Justus performed several songs during the ceremony, followed by a welcome by Bobby Blackwell and a remembrance of fallen comrades by Anelia Chambers.
Henry David Banks also spoke during the evnet and Lynn Lewallen assisted in placing the memorial wreath.
Fred Wendt introduced the event speaker, Mike Buffington.
See this week's issue for photos from the event.
Memorial program held in Homer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry