Memorial program held in Homer

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, May 29. 2019
The Banks County American Legion sponsored the annual Memorial Day program in Homer on Monday.
Participants gathered in the shade on Monday in Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Homer for the annual ceremony. Sara Justus performed several songs during the ceremony, followed by a welcome by Bobby Blackwell and a remembrance of fallen comrades by Anelia Chambers.
Henry David Banks also spoke during the evnet and Lynn Lewallen assisted in placing the memorial wreath.
Fred Wendt introduced the event speaker, Mike Buffington.

See this week's issue for photos from the event.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.