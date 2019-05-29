Benefit golf tourney set for deputy

A charity golf tournament to benefit Banks County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Robertson will be held on Saturday, June 1, at Chimney Oaks Golf Course.
The fee is $350 per team. This will cover golf, lunch and drinks.
Tee off is at 9 a.m.
Donations for Sgt. Robertson, who was injured while on duty, will also be accepted.
For more information, contact Tom Nicholson at 678-858-8247.
