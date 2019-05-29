Over 80 ethics complaints filed against Hoschton leaders

Multiple residents turned out last week to submit ethics complaints against Hoschton's mayor and mayor pro tem.
Organizers collected 43 complaints against mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland and 42 on mayor Theresa Kenerly.
Jackson County Democratic Committee chair Pete Fuller and Jackson County Republican Party chair Katie Griffin, along with other volunteers, helped participants fill out the complaints on May 22. Fuller said they were happy with the turnout.
The ethics complaints have since been delivered to the City of Hoschton.
The complaints will reportedly force an ethics council to review the two officials' actions and if found in violation, repercussions could be a fine of $600 or removal from office.
Organizers are also still planning to pursue a possible election recall.
See the full story in the May 29 issue of The Braselton News.
