Man dies after being critically injured by Braselton woman

A Colorado man who was critically injured by a Braselton woman has died.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum confirmed the victim in that incident, James Patrick Pritchard Jr., 29, of Durango, Colo., died last week.
Monique Lynette Pinckney, 52, of 111 Robert Drive, Braselton, was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, for aggravated assault after allegedly injuring Pritchard. Pinckney was indicted on Monday, May 13, for criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Mangum said those charges will be upgraded to murder.
She added that bond has been denied for Pinckney.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were initially called to the Robert Dr. residence on May 8 around 6:30 p.m. for a possible dispute. The caller said Pinckney and her mother's boyfriend, Pritchard, had been in a physical altercation.
"Deputies responded to the scene and made multiple attempts to get someone to the door," according to a news release. "The daughter contacted her mother back after the deputies left and the mother told her they were at the airport."
According to the initial incident report, the caller said Pinckney contacted her and said her boyfriend had cheated on her and that she was going to kill him. No one answered the doors at the residence, but officers saw a bag of men's clothing and a passport on the front porch. They also saw someone peer through the blinds.
The complainant later said Pinckney had contacted her, telling her they were at the airport. Deputies said that didn't seem feasible, but they did not force entry into the residence.
Jackson County 911 later received a call from Pinckney, who said there was "a male subject bleeding from his cheek, stating he burned it on something and was in the bathtub having difficulty breathing and was unconscious," according to the news release.
"A deputy arrived on the scene at which time Pinckney walked out the front door telling the deputy it was her fault, stating she hit him and he was in the bathtub," according to the news release. "Pinckney was handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle."
She told deputies the incident had occurred before they arrived the first time.
When officers entered the residence, they saw a blood trail leading to the bathroom.
Pritchard was found in the bathtub. He had a bandaged wound on his cheek and bruises all over his body.
He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, initially in critical condition, with numerous injuries to his head and body.
