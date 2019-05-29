Eric Crawford was to have been sworn-in Wednesday, May 29, as Jackson County's new chairman of the board of elections.
Crawford replaces Ron Johnson, who resigned earlier this year following controversy over his continuing participation in Republican Party activities.
Crawford lives in Jackson County, but practices law in Walton County with the firm of Crawford and Boyle, LLC. The firm has offices in Monroe, Athens and Lawrenceville.
According to the firm's website, Crawford graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2005. He helped prosecute cases for the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office before moving to the Walton County District Attorney’s Office.
Crawford began one of the first Internet Crimes Against Children Units in Georgia.
Crawford enjoys fishing, kayaking, and gardening and is a Georgia Bulldog fan.
New county elections board chairman named
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry