Planners Ok map amendments for two Braselton-area residential projects

Two large residential developments proposed for the Braselton-Hoschton area took their first steps last week toward a possible rezoning in the future.
The Jackson County Planning Commission recommended approval of map amendment changes for a 130-acre tract on Gum Springs Church Rd. to urban/residential for single-family houses, and for a 43-acre tract on Hwy. 124 West from commercial to residential for a proposed 344 multi-family apartment complex.
See the full story in the May 29 issue of The Jackson Herald.
