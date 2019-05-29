BOC approves contract for road patching, resurfacing

Wednesday, May 29. 2019
Several roads around Barrow County will be getting upgrades as part of a $2.92 million contract approved by the county board of commissioners Tuesday night.
The bid by Allied Paving Contractors, Inc., approved by a 7-0 vote at county staff’s recommendation, will cover patching, resurfacing and crack seal work on eight Barrow County roads and two additional roads — Sixth Street inside the city limits of Auburn and East Avenue inside the city limits of Carl.
Of the project cost, $756,519 will come from state Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funding. The remaining $2.16 million will come from other various county funds. Auburn and Carl will reimburse the county for the work on their roads.
Allied Paving Contractors had the second-lowest bid out of six that were submitted, coming in behind Sunbelt Asphalt Surfaces, Inc. at $2.87 million. However, county manager Mike Renshaw and public works director Autron Hayes said there were documented “reliability” issues with Sunbelt, including timeliness in finishing projects. Both men said Allied was a reputable company with a positive work history with the county.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the May 29 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Old Website

