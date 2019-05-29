Millage levy for Park 53 planned in county budget

Barrow County taxpayers may see an addition to their bills later this year as the county plans to levy a millage rate to pay down debt on and make infrastructure upgrades to the Park 53 site at the intersection of highways 316 and 53.
During a called meeting Friday, the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority recommended that the county’s board of commissioners levy an economic development millage rate of 0.66 mills to make a $1.14 million debt payment and generate money to pay for $400,000 in site improvements to the property that has sat vacant for more than a decade.
County manager Mike Renshaw presented the recommendation to the county board of commissioners Tuesday as part of his presentation of the final proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins July 1.
Currently the county pays debt service on the property through its General Fund, but Renshaw said switching over to a millage levy would free up more space for additional road maintenance and salary adjustments.
“This is a more transparent way (of paying down the debt),” Renshaw said. “The taxpayers have been paying this down for 12 years but it’s been wrapped up in the General Fund.
The $400,000 in site improvements will include grading of the site and a “monument entry sign” with vegetation aimed at better marketing the property, Renshaw said.
The debt on the Park 53 site won’t be retired until 2031, Renshaw said.
The county’s proposed $6.13 million debt service fund for FY2020 also includes a $4.55 million payment on SPLOST 2005 projects, including the detention center and courthouse on Barrow Park Drive.
