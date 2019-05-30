Dr. Patrick H. Stephens (5-25-2019)

Dr. Patrick H. Stephens, 58, passed away May 25, 2019.
He was a beloved husband, father, uncle and friend. Born in Athens, he graduated from Chamblee High School. He earned a degree in Biology from Valdosta State College and a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry. He practiced family dentistry in Auburn, for 32 years.
Pat is survived by his wife Erica Stephens; his mother Eugenia Stephens; his brothers Kenneth and Douglas Stephens; his sister Cheryl Newman; his daughter Brittany Tripp and her husband Cory Tripp; granddaughter Amelia Tripp; and daughters Laura Stephens and Allison Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his father Gay Stephens.
Share your stories of remembrance on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. at the Carl House in Auburn.
Pat was an avid hiker and enjoyed mountain biking.
In lieu of flowers, hike our beautiful Georgia mountains or donate to Friends of Georgia State Parks.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
