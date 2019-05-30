Rev. Robert Andrew Garrett (5-29-2019)

NICHOLSON - Rev. Robert Andrew Garrett, 85, Nicholson, passed away May 29, 2019.

He was the son of the late Elbert and Estell Garrett. Mr. Garrett was also preceded in death by brothers, Bill Garrett and Allen Garrett and sister, Bobbie Joe Miller. Mr. Garrett was a longtime pastor of Bible Baptist Church and served our country in the United States Navy.

Funeral service: Saturday June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with the Revs. Coy Brooks and David Cox and Bobby Garrett officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday May 31, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be in Bible Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include: wife, Rosie Garrett; children, Travis Garrett, Robin (Brent) Densmore and Kelley Chappa; brother and sisters, Floyd Garrett, Kathleen Porter and Sylvia Poole; grandchildren, Julie Modesitt, Matthew Horne, Jamison Gillespie, Tyler Wright and Kadence Wright and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Cameron Modesitt.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Bible Baptist Church, 211 Cleghorne Rd., Colbert, Ga., 30628.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
