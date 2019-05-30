James Robert Moore (5-28-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, May 30. 2019
James Robert Moore, 72, passed away on May 28, 2019.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Cliett Moore and two children Jeannett McEver and Andrew Moore.

Memorial service: Sunday June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Adler Moore; children, Jackie (Wayne) Kibler, Samantha Moore, and Brandi Moore (Ryanne Jackson); brother, Walter Lewis Moore; sister, Janell (Wayne) Grice; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cherokee, Hunter, Tyler, Blayke, Madisyn and Brinxtyn; and the best friend a man could have, Scooter.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.