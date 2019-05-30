James Robert Moore, 72, passed away on May 28, 2019.
Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Cliett Moore and two children Jeannett McEver and Andrew Moore.
Memorial service: Sunday June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Adler Moore; children, Jackie (Wayne) Kibler, Samantha Moore, and Brandi Moore (Ryanne Jackson); brother, Walter Lewis Moore; sister, Janell (Wayne) Grice; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Cherokee, Hunter, Tyler, Blayke, Madisyn and Brinxtyn; and the best friend a man could have, Scooter.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
James Robert Moore (5-28-2019)
