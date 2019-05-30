Commerce’s Blalock drives ’49 Hudson to win at ATL Dragway

Commerce drag racer Jody Blalock Sr. drove his 1949 Hudson — a car he’s owned for 51 years — to a victory in the Pro division Saturday at the Atlanta Dragway.
He defeated Gillsville’s Allen Delance in the finals for his first win of the season.
Another Commerce driver, Jeremy Hancock, finished as runner-up in the Super Pro Division in his 2019 M&M Dragster. Meanwhile, Hancock’s 9-year-old son, Cooper, finished as runner-up in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division to Loganville’s Kristen Goddard. Goddard drove her 1992 Spitzer — once driven by Jeremy Hancock years ago — to the victory. Cooper Hancock defeated Carnesville's James Carroll in the semifinals.
In the 10-12-year-old division, Jefferson’s Shawn Wilson, 10, raced in the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Hayden Wallace.
