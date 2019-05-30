Dragons close strong postseason, finish eighth in state

The Jefferson boys’ golf team played some of its best golf in the postseason, and that included last week’s state tournament.
The Dragons shot a two-day score of 703 to finish eighth in the Class AAA tournament at Cateechee Golf Course in Hartwell.
“Going into the season, the main focus was to make it to the state tournament, and we exceeded those expectations by winning Area and placing in the top eight,” coach Matt Sims said.
Senior Douglas Holloway regrouped from an opening-day 91 last Monday to close with a round of 78 last Tuesday.
“The course was set up a lot tougher Day 2, so for Douglas to come in at 78, that was huge for us and also him, with that being his last tournament round of his high school career," Sims said. “It was good that he was able to go out and end his career on a high note,” Sims said.
Micah Webb shot a career-best 81 to lead Jefferson on Day 1, and closed with a 98 on Day 2. Blake Thompson had the most consistent tournament of anyone in the Dragon lineup, shooting a 90 on Day 1 and carding an 85 on Day 2.
“We are going to lean heavily on both Blake and Micah next year, so it was good to see both of them have an overall solid tournament,” Sims said.
Jameson Wall provided the Dragons’ fourth and final score on the first day with a 92. Freshman Byrce James cracked the top four on the second day with a career-best 88.
“We wanted to get him a competitive round in and he came up big for us, so we are excited about having him for the next three years,” Sims said of James.
Jefferson will lose Holloway and Grayson Sorrells to graduation, but the outlook for next season remains strong, according to Sims.
“These guys have set the expectations for the future, and we will have a solid foundation to build on moving forward,” Sims said.
