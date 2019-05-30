Jefferson girls’ season concludes with eighth-place finish at state

The Jefferson girls’ golf team finished the season exactly where it hoped it would.
The Dragons shot a two-day score of 623 last week at the state tournament at Arrow Head Pointe in Elbert County, to finish eighth in Class AAA.
“Our overall goal going into the tournament was to finish inside the top eight, and we are very proud of that finish and the success we had over the course of this season,” coach Matt Sims said. “The girls fought hard both days, and this was a very fun group to be around this season.”
Freshman Ellie Kinlaw led Jefferson with a 36-hole score of 200. She opened with a 96 last Monday and shot a 104 on the second day last Tuesday.
“Ellie played well over the course of the two days,” Sims said. “I feel like the experience she gained from playing will benefit her moving forward into the off season and give her some confidence going into next season. She is very competitive and, as a freshman, she held her own against a very tough field of players.”
Meanwhile, senior Mikayla Simonton closed her prep career by carding a score of 201 over 36 holes. Simonton opened with a 100 and followed with a 101 on the second day.
“Mikayla was playing in her last high school tournament, before moving on to Truett-McConnell in the fall, and she fought and competed both days,” Sims said.
Kayli McDaniel provided the team’s No. 3 score on the first day, shooting 114. Shamiya Johnson rounded out Jefferson’s top three on the second day with a round of 108.
“Shamiya Johnson and Kayli McDaniel also played well at times, and we will rely on them heavily next season,” Sims said.
Three of Jefferson’s top four players are set to return in 2020 as the program could be in store for another strong season next year.
“We will miss Mikayla next year,” Sims said, “but are excited about what the future holds and the goal will be the same as it has been in the past, play well at area and make it to the state tournament.”
