CHS takes seventh at state tournament

The Commerce High School boys' golf team improved from day one to day two at the Class A Public state tournament last week.
The improvement resulted in a seventh-place finish for the Tigers. The Tigers fired a two-day total of 724. The team shot 363 in the first round and 361 in the final round.
"We didn't play our very best golf at state, but we still played well, grinded out some tough holes, and stayed calm overall on a tough course in the heat for two days," said head coach Matthew Lund. "Nobody across the board on any team really played as well as they did at their respective area tournaments, but we all know that we could've made better decisions and done some things differently."
Jeremy Davis led the Tigers as he finished in a tie for 11th at 22-over-par. Davis fired rounds of 85 and 81, respectively. He made no birdies during the first round but found three during the final round.
Henry Sharpton followed Davis with a tie for 15th at 26-over-par. Sharpton shot 86 and 84, respectively. He made one birdie over the two-day tournament.
"Jeremy and Henry, who were one and two for us all year, both struggled here and there, but both came up with solid rounds and each improved on day two with some birdies across the board," Lund said.
Lund added the most impressive play came from Landon Worley, who carded a 93 followed by a 90. Lund called Worley the most "improved player" on the team.
"He played a very unemotional two rounds, which is impressive for a freshman," Lund said.
Carter Culp shot a 99 and 106 over the two days. Cade Tootle shot 113 and 106.
"Going forward into next year, we have a terrific 1-2 punch with Henry Sharpton and Landon Worley, who will both be sophomores," Lund said. "Henry will be one of the top underclassmen in the entire state. Another sophomore who will certainly contribute is Logan Cassidy, who played sparingly this season but plans on improving his game over the offseason. We hope to add a few more pieces to the puzzle to continue being competitive next season."
