Jean Styles (5-29-2019)

BETHLEHEM - Jean Styles, 78, Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 3, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home, Winder.
Mrs. Styles was born May 9, 1941, in Oxford, to the late Charlie Edwards and Ollie Priest. She worked as an LPN in the healthcare industry most of her life. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Styles, Bethlehem; children, Lynn Foster and Steve, Statham, and Allen Styles, Bethlehem; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Day; siblings, John Benefield, Robert Benefield, Rachel Moon, Snowdell Garrett, and Frances Chriswell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Society, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284-0692.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
