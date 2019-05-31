COMMERCE - Rodney John Jackson, 65, Commerce, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Jackson was born in Commerce to Willette Pearson Jackson, Nicholson, and the late John Bethel Jackson. He was raised in the Christian Life Worship Center and retired from Pilgrim’s Pride.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Audrey Diane Jackson; daughters, Hannah Jackson, Athens, and Heather Jackson, Commerce; son, Rowdy Jackson, Commerce; sister, Barbara Tonge, Danielsville; brothers, Randy Jackson and Rusty Jackson, both of Nicholson; and one grandson, James Oliver Smith.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Kesling officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 1, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Rodney John Jackson (5-30-2019)
