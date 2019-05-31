WINDER - James C. Harris, 88, Winder, passed away May 25, 2019.
He was of the Christian faith and at his death the longest living member of Eastside Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon. James faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from CVS Pharmacy and worked for many years previously for textile mills. James was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Alma White Harris; his loving wife of 61 years, Joann McDaniel Harris; a brother, Douglas Harris; a sister, Hortense Freeman; and two grandchildren, Nick Ryscamp and Russell McCrary.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol McCrary (Terry), Weaverville, N.C., and Diane Ryscamp (Jeff), Hoschton; four grandchildren; and ten great- grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Saturday June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Darrell Gilmer and Jack Segars officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made to The American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org.
James C. Harris (5-25-2019)
