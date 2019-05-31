Norma Grant Farquhar (4-29-2019)

WINDER - Norma Grant Farquhar, 79, Winder, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
Norma was a volunteer for the Barrow Hospital Auxiliary and for Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. She was a member of over 20 years with the Coachman Crackers Travel Club. Norma was fond of arts and crafts and had a talent for crocheting.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Raye Farquhar Sr.; son Raye Farquhar Jr. and wife Ashley, Winder; daughters Esther Farquhar, Auburn, and Becky Chambers and husband Georg, Maryland; brothers Louie Grant and wife Mary, New Mexico, and the Rev. Aaron Grant and wife Gina, Idaho; sister Jovie Grant, Texas; grandchildren Brittany, Timothy, Reese and Ian; and a host of other relatives.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Aaron Grant will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., one hour prior to service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Norma Farquhar to Love of Lights of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
