Madison Co. BOC to meet June 3

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, June 3, at the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, Etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Clayton Hendrix is representing his mother Floy Mae Hendrix in their request to rezone approximately 3.85 acres with an existing house from her 40.44-acre property. The request is to rezone from A-2 o R-1 to subdivide the 3.85-acre parcel for an additional home site for her son. The property is located at 2220 Dove Drake Road on Map 90 Parcel 36 in District 4.
•Michelle Stuchell is representing her mother Cheryl Stuchell in their request to rezone her 6.46-acre property from A-2 to R-R for an additional home site for her daughter. The property is located at 3363 Booger Hill Road on Map 27 Parcel 177 in District 2.
•Ronnie Martin is requesting to rezone approximately 1.25 acres of his 31.15-acre property from A-1 to B to subdivide and sell with an existing old store. The property is located at 2676 Highway 106 North on
Map 36 Parcel 50 in District 2.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss future county SPLOST projects
•Discuss bids for cleaning service
•Discuss resolution for Georgia Heritage grant program
•Discuss 2019/2020 agreement with the Public Defender’s Office
•Discuss recreation department’s facilities use agreements
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
