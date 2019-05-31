Two Athens brothers were arrested Thursday for the murder of a man who was shot multiple times in the yard of a home on Woodale Street off of Glenn Carrie Road in Hull in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 26.
Darrious Showers, 20, and Dykell Showers, 18, were each charged with one count of murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Patton.
The victim, Samuel Jordan, 52, also of an Athens address, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on arrival at an Athens hospital.
Patton said at the time of the shooting that the suspects were believed to have been known to Mr. Jordan and that some type of confrontation had taken place between the men.
Patton said the sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, made the arrests and that they are still investigating a possible motive and whether or not Jordan was shot by one or both brothers.
Both men remain in the Madison County Jail awaiting bond hearings.
Athens brothers charged in Woodale Street murder
