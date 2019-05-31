Hull man gets 25 years for child molestation

A Hull man was sentenced to prison in Madison County Superior Court recently on charges of aggravated child molestation.
Michael Paul Estes, 42, pled guilty and was given two concurrent prison sentences of 25 years without the possibility of parole by Judge Jeff Malcom. He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines. Two additional charges of aggravated child molestation were dismissed.
Estes was arrested in late February on multiple charges of child molestation and other related crimes. According to Captain Jimmy Patton, the crimes involved two victims from the same household and took place over a long period of time (from 2006 to 2019), beginning when the victims were very young.
Estes was denied bond at the time of his arrest and he remained in the Madison County Jail until his court proceedings.
