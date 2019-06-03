MAYSVILLE - Mildred Sanders Garrison, 85, Maysville, entered into rest Monday, June 3, 2019.
Mrs. Garrison was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Arthur Hubert Sanders and the late Mamie Odell Turpin Sanders, was a homemaker and a member of Dry Pond United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garrison is preceded by a brother, J.T. Sanders, a sister, Mary Evelyn Highfield and her husband, M.P. Garrison.
Survivors include two sisters, Betty Lee, Maysville, and Hazel Landrum, Winterville; two brothers, Bill Sanders, Maysville, and James Sanders, Pendergrass; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Highfield officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Mildred Sanders Garrison (6-3-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry