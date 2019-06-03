Gene Treadwell (6-3-2019)

BUFORD - Gene Treadwell, 90, Buford, passed away June 3, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nobie Treadwell; brothers, Loyce Treadwell, Mercer Treadwell and Bowdin Treadwell; sister, Marvene Haynie; daughter, Phyllis Flanagan.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Dunahoo Treadwell, Buford; son, Henry Morgan “Butch” Treadwell, Hartwell; grandchildren, Denise Flanagan, Statham, Donna Flanagan, Statham, Tonya Flanagan, Athens, Raif (Carrie) Treadwell, Dacula, Josh (Rachel) Treadwell, Hartwell; nine great-grandchildren; sister in-law, Doris Watkins, Statham; brother in-law, Ricky (Sharee) Dunahoo, Winder; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Treadwell was born August 12, 1928, in Statham. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a 1946 graduate of Statham High School, Statham, and attended Massey Junior College. He retired from General Motors Assembly Plant, Doraville, after 30 years. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 10 and was a member of Statham Masonic Lodge #634 F.A.M. He was a member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church, a member of Keenagers Senior Citizen Group and a member of friendship Sunday School class.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with Pastor Jeff Coleman officiating. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be to the American Heart Association in memory of Eugene Treadwell.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
