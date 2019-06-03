WINDER - Everette Harlan McGown, 91, Winder, formerly of Auburn, passed away June 2, 2019.
Mr. McGowan was born February 14, 1928, in Jasper, Texas, to the late Newton Hanibal and Lillie Mae Caples McGown. He was primarily raised by his grandmother, self-educated himself and received his G.E.D. at the age of 67. Mr. McGown spent his entire life in retail sales and the wholesale office supply business. He started out as a delivery man and ended as a wholesale representative with a national company, working for 46 years, and retiring in 1993. He served as a deacon and member of Glover Baptist Church from 1977-2000, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Buford, from April 2000-2004 where he served as a member, deacon and member of various committees. He was a current member of Sharon Baptist Church. Mr. McGown was preceded by a sister, Doris Havens Moore.
Family members are wife of 71 years, Lillie Mae McGown; children, David H. McGown, Sharon Ann Cates, Karen Lynn Guidry, Julie Elisabeth Croy, Michael Neal McGown and Amy Joyce Moon; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn Crumb, Nancy Harris, Edward McGown, Ellis McGown, Katie Ruth Newton and Mary Joyce Golden.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m.. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Auburn Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Everette Harlan McGown (6-2-2019)
