DECATUR - James Kenneth Rutledge, 75, Decatur, formerly of Bethlehem, died June 1, 2019.
He was born January 20, 1944, to the late Hugh and Berthaleen Austin Rutledge. Mr. Rutledge was a retired forklift operator with Smurfit-Stone, Lithonia. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the United States Army.
Surviving family members are wife, Rebecca Whitley Rutledge; children, Vickie Ann Gates, Kristy Renee’ Covington and Eric James Rutledge; step-son, Keith Bryant; five grandchildren; siblings, Carl Cox, Bruce Cox, Weymon Cox and Nell Casper.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Chaplain Kenneth A. Warford, Lt. Col, U.S.A.F., retired officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
James Kenneth Rutledge (6-1-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry