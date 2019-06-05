Hearings on a request to allow townhomes and other residential units at Chateau Elan have again been deferred.
The Braselton Town Council deferred the hearing to July 3 (it was previously planned June 6).
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a change to its master plan that would allow 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family residences. It is also requesting a handful of variances.
The proposed project is planned on 48 acres, including a portion of the iconic winery’s vineyards and the Par 3 golf course.
The request has raised legal issues — both by Chateau Elan and residents living on or near the Par 3 golf course.
See the full story in the June 5 issue of The Braselton News.
Chateau townhomes deferred again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry