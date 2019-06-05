'This is not going to blow over'

Wednesday, June 5. 2019
Two Hoschton leaders faced continued calls for their resignation during last week's city council meeting.

Citizens again packed the Hoschton Depot, calling for Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland to resign following alleged racial comments made during the recent city administrator search.

It's been nearly a month since the issue came to light, and the calls for Kenerly and Cleveland's resignations persist.

"This is not going to blow over," Pete Fuller said at the Hoschton City Council work session on Thursday.

