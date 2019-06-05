Work to re-develop Oxford starts

Work started last week on renovating the Oxford Building across from the Commerce Civic Center. The city has given the building – it cost $10, according to Natalie Thomas, Downtown Development Authority directors – to 1818 Properties.
The agreement between the city and the real estate company calls for a “build out” in 18 months to two years, Kathy Lacy, one of the partners, said Tuesday.
The city and company completed the agreement last week. Lacy said Thomas first brought the idea to them. She said the city and company had been discussing the idea since about December.
See the full story in the June 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
