Utility revenue, expenses lead Commerce budget changes

The Commerce budget for fiscal year 2020 drew little comment at a public hearing Monday. One resident asked three questions about the proposed budget; otherwise, the hearing drew no notice.
The Commerce City Council had few questions about the budget, either. A copy of the document can be found at city hall.
The revenue for the budget is expected to increase by about $6.3 million from current levels. Most of the difference is in the water and sewer, electric and natural gas fund. The city projects $6 million more from those funds in 2020.
The general fund is projected to be about $7.1 million. Two departments are expected to spend about half of it – police and public works will take about $3.6 million. The planning and development department reflects the projected growth in the city and is budgeted for $372,201, an increase of nearly $122,000.
See the full story in the June 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
