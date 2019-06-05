GOP chair resigns amid questions of allegiance

Jackson County’s Republican Party chair has resigned amid questions of her board’s allegiance.
Katie Griffin, the newly-elected chair of the county GOP, announced her resignation to the group last week.
"Due to the lack of loyalty to me as the chair of the Jackson County GOP, I have resigned my position," Griffin said in an email. "My board (all but Kathy and Hope) decided to vote according to how the past chair told them to vote. So I will not be wasting my time."
