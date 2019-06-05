Baseball: Eight Bulldoggs, one Wildcat earn all-state recognition

Eight Winder-Barrow baseball players and one from Apalachee have earned GHSA Class AAAAAA all-state recognition from the Georgia Dugout Preview magazine.
Winder-Barrow shortstop/pitcher Brady House, third baseman Zack Smith and designated hitter/outfielder Trace Jeffers were all first-team selections, while Bulldogg left-handed pitcher Austin Lockridge was selected to the second team.
Apalachee pitcher Alex Cook earned an honorable mention nod along with Winder-Barrow pitcher Cain Tatum, outfielder Sam Darling, first baseman Hunter Marsh and second baseman Trevor Maddox.
House, a rising junior and Tennessee commit, hit .445 his sophomore season with a .541 on-base percentage, five homers, eight doubles and 21 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the batting order, while going 6-0 on the mound with a 1.80 ERA, 0.914 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. He helped lead the Bulldoggs to a 28-5 finish, a third consecutive Region 8 championship and an Elite Eight appearance.
Smith, a recent graduate and Ole Miss signee, hit .417 with a .500 OBP, seven home runs, 11 doubles and a team-high 52 RBIs.
Jeffers, also a recent graduate and East Georgia Junior College signee, hit .417 with a .521 OBP, a pair of homers, 10 doubles and 23 runs driven in.
Lockridge, a recent graduate and Chattanooga State Junior College signee, went 8-2 during his senior campaign with a 1.48 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, recording 77 strikeouts against just 12 walks and five hit batsmen in 61 1/3 innings of work.
Cook, a recent graduate and Georgia Gwinnett College signee, was dominant on the mound for the Wildcats, finishing 7-4 with a 2.11 ERA and a school-record 102 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. He notched four complete-game shutouts and threw a no-hitter to help the Wildcats clinch their first-ever state playoff berth. He also hit .322 at the plate with three homers and 19 RBIs while drawing 16 walks.
Tatum, a recent graduate and Georgia signee, went 8-1 on the year with a 1.99 ERA, 0.989 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. Maddox, a rising senior, hit .338 with a .481 OBP, drove in 12 runs and drew a team-leading 21 walks. Darling, a recent graduate and Shorter College signee, hit .374 with a .389 OBP, three homers, 11 doubles and 28 RBIs. And Marsh, a rising senior, hit .314 with a .419 OBP, seven homers and 38 RBIs.
Heritage-Conyers senior pitcher Nick Watson-Garcia was named Player of the Year. The Columbus State commit went 7-3 with a pair of saves and a 2.24 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings of work in leading the Patriots to the state championship. He also hit .308 at the plate with two homers, 10 doubles and 35 RBIs.
Heritage’s Shane Ramsey was named Coach of the Year.
The complete all-state teams for each classification can be found at georgiadugoutpreview.com.
