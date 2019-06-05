Tiger Sharks' season begins Saturday in Habersham

Even though class has ended, the Commerce sports season is only beginning.
This Saturday, some of Commerce's best swimmers begin the summer season as part of the Commerce Tiger Sharks swim team. The season begins in Habersham.
"As always, our coaching staff is ready to get to work," coach Nick Moulton said. "There's a lot of instruction that has to be squeezed into a small window, that seems to get shorter every summer, and we spend a lot of time at the pool preparing the swimmers for meets."
Moulton said the team has several "veterans" returning. Many of them learned how to swim through the Tiger Sharks program.
"It's very rewarding watching them go through the stages of not being able to swim at all, to being completely immersed in the sport," Moulton said. "If you want to be competitive, you have to give whatever sport you're involved in all you have, that's especially true for swimming. These kids sacrifice their summers every year to be in the pool."
One of those returning is Emmanuel College commit Samantha Davidson.
"She's one that's been with us a long time, and it's rare to get a kid that's as committed as Sam," Moulton said. "It's been fun to watch her grow, and she's very inspiring to our younger generation of swimmers."
Meets throughout the season include two home meets June 11 and June 24, meets at Winder, Jefferson, Dacula and Habersham, the League Championships on July 5 (Francis Meadows) and July 6 (Habersham) and the state title meet July 19-20 at Fort Oglethorpe.
