Sea Dragons eying titles this summer

The Jefferson Sea Dragon swimming program has its sights set on more individual state titles and perhaps a long-awaited team championship.
The season starts Saturday at the Splash meet in Habersham County.
Both Sofia Burns and Ansley Nunnally, who each won three state titles last year, return as Jefferson’s girls’ team seeks to win a championship after missing out on one by half a point last year.
“Both girls have moved into a new age group, but that does not deter them from bringing home more titles and state records,” coach Tess Nunnally said.
According to the coach, Ansley Nunnally has her sights set on breaking state records in the 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard backstroke.
Coach Nunnally said the girls’ team has depth at all age levels this year. The 12U age group in particular is loaded with swimmers from the middle school program team. Those athletes include Kate Dunagan, Aubree-Clare Flores, Ximena Young and Anna Beth Camden.
“These girls along with Ansley Nunnally have an opportunity to break some state records on relays this year,” coach Nunnally said.
On the boys’ side, the Sea Dragons anticipate depth in the 8U, 10U and 12U age groups with returning swimmers Justin Duke, Cayden Sheridan, Justin Kurgan and Parker Newell.
Others to watch for, according to coach Nunnally, from both the boys’ and girls’ squads are Kerrigan Vaughn (10U), Grace Richardson (14U), Katy Joy Bella (14U), Macie Patridge (18U), Christian Honeycutt (18U) and Tanner Brownell (18U).
Coach Nunnally pointed to the team’s goals this summer.
“As a team we look to once again win league championships, take as many as possible to state and hopefully have our girls win a team state title,” she said. “These goals are achievable, However, we do not have many girls or boys in our 15-and-over category which may hurt us. Yet, I still believe that this year could be the year to bring home our most state champions ever for both girls and boys. We have that much talent and potential among our swimmers.”
NOTE: This year’s coaching staff includes Nunnally (head coach), CJ Guzman, Sara McMullan, Kylie Novicki and Madyson Hailey.
