Jackson Co. youth track team wins first league championship

Jackson County Parks and Recreation claimed its first-ever North Georgia Youth Track and Field Association championship last month.
In earning the league title, five Jackson County athletes ranked among the top-three point-earners in their age group: Jacob Combs (first, 12U), Daelin Randolph-Spry (second, 8U), Robert Randolph-Spry (third, 12U), Caleb Howell (tied for second, 15U) and Latravious Ransom (tied for second, 15U).
“We won by almost 200 points,” said coach Allen Spry, “so that was remarkable. It was another accomplishment for the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department."
The event wrapped up on May 18 in Jackson County. The competition originally started on May 4 in Habersham County, but only a portion of the meet was completed due to rain, forcing the meet to be completed two weeks later at Jackson County.
The month also included a third-place finish from Jackson County at the state meet May 10-11 in Jefferson, highlighted by four state individual championships and two state-record performances.
Howell won the 14U javelin with a state record-throw of 112-0; the 4 x 100 relay team (Kaden Brock, Amari Bolton, Daelin Randolph-Spry and Myles Richardson) was victorious with a state record time of 1:03.22; Combs took the 12U title in the 800 meters; and Daelin Randolph-Spry won the 8U long jump with a distance of 11-9 (one inch off the state record).
Jackson County led the state meet until the final two events.
“As far as the state meet, again it just shows how far our track in rec has come in the last two years,” Spry said.
Spry noted that the Jackson County Parks and Rec now owns five state records.
“To be able to compete with your Peachtree, your Augusta and Camden County (programs) and all your big six-A, seven-A schools, for little three-A Jackson County to hold five (records) is remarkable,” he said.
