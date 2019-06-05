Barrow BOE approves ‘other’ funds budget, including buildings

he Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved the “other” funds budget of about $62.9 million Tuesday, including spending about $23.5 million on buildings for the fiscal year 2020.
The county is building its third high school adjacent to the Sims Academy on Austin Road. That building, for about 600 to 700 students, is expected to open next summer.
The budget for the construction underway is about $16.4 million. That is phase I of the school and includes a “commons” area and a classroom building.
Renovations at Yargo Elementary, Westside Middle and Apalachee High schools also are underway this summer.
The “other” funds budget is for capital projects, debt service for current buildings, school nutrition of about $8 million; $3 million for Title I, mostly for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students; $2.4 million in federal money for special education and $2 million in state money for pre-kindergarten classes.
The “other” funds also includes three other Title programs, vocational education, Jr. ROTC programs at both high schools, “homeless” students’ education and the enterprise fund for after- and pre-school programs.
The board also approved a $60,000 contract for work at the Center for Innovative Teaching to Callaway Site Services of Bishop. It will include classrooms for robotics and maker’s space and a dance studio. Both are to accommodate expanding enrollment at the facility.
The trim and entry to the building also will be painted. The money will be from special purpose local option sales tax V funds.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the June 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
