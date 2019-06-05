The Winder City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the city’s $43.66 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2020 without any further discussion.
The council has spent the last several weeks in committee meetings discussing requests for the budget, which represents a 4.8-percent increase over FY2019 and 10 percent over FY2018, but there was no discussion at its work session Monday or meeting Tuesday.
The vote Tuesday was 3-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed and councilmen Michael Healan and Chris Akins absent. Terrell has been critical of the city’s spending and said he would like to have seen the city keep its planned increases over last year down closer to 3 percent.
The budget includes a $17.43 million General Fund with $16.97 million in projected operating expenses, up roughly $950,000 from the adopted FY2019 budget.
The increases are primarily due to several new positions and funding several administrative full-time equivalent (FTE) positions that were not previously funded, as well as an increase in street light utility costs and repairs and maintenance.
The city will have 5.75 additional positions, including three code enforcement officers in the police department and three new positions in the stormwater department.
Read more from Tuesday's meeting in the June 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder council approves FY2020 budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry