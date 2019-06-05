MCHS seniors earn nearly $1.3 million in scholarships

Madison County High School seniors earned over $1,275,875 in total scholarship money this year.
That figure was announced at the MCHS Honors Night May 16 and the total doesn’t include the money that many seniors receive in terms of HOPE, Zell and other scholarships.
Here is a look at honors presented at the annual MCHS honors ceremony:
•Salutatorian: Ivana Ton-Nu
•Valedictorian: Wendy Qiu
•Wendy’s H.S. Heisman recognizes seniors who have outstanding academics, athleticism and citizenship: Wendy Qiu
•Positive Athlete Georgia recognizes only seven percent of applicants as regional winners and this year the “Most Positive Boys Tennis Athlete” in East Atlanta is Bradley Dixon.
•This year’s DAR Good Citizenship award goes to Wendy Qiu
•Two years of perfect attendance: Jacob Brantley and Cameron Brown
•Three years of perfect attendance: Silas McCrary
•Five years of perfect attendance: Sarah Tyson
•The Exemplary English Learner award is given to a student whose first language is not English, has at least a 3.0 GPA, and is involved in an extracurricular activity or has a job. MCHS’s Exemplary English Learner is Paw Kwe.
•This year’s STAR student is Madison Lovelace. Dallas Cowne is her STAR teacher.
•Early College Program Honor Cord. In order to earn this, students must have completed the equivalent of at least six college courses: Kirsten Barnes, Otto Burrows, Danielle Collins, Havyn Cox, Cloie Dickerson, Bradley Dixon, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Jaden Flynn, Lauren Griffeth, Journey Gurley, Danielle Heard Bates, Tara Janosik, Diamond Jennings, Tara Jones, Justin Lanier, Madison Lovelace, Chloe Nelson, Kaleigh Nix, Callie Ollis, Hayden Powers, Wendy Qiu, Kaylee Ray, Breanna Strickland and Cory Yarbrough.
•Technical College Certificate at Athens Technical College in Early Childhood Care and Education: Danielle Collins
•Diploma in cosmetology from Athens Technical College Havyn Cox and Hayden Powers
•Hilda Garrison Great Promise Partnership: Noah Craft
DEPARTMENT AWARDS
•English Award: Sarah Tyson
•Journalism: Jaden Shaw
•World Language: Wendy Qiu and Karen Hernandez-Flores
•English Language Learner: Paw Kwe
•Math Award: Wendy Qiu and Ivana Ton-Nu
•Science Award: Madison Lovelace
•Social Studies Award: Wendy Qiu
•Visual Arts Award: Madison Lovelace
•Chorus Award: Kesley Phillips
•Drama Award: Tyler Spears
•PE Award: Silas McCrary
•Student Services Award: Caleb Johnson
•Academic Preparation Program: Kati King
•Community Based Instruction Program: Lucas James
•Exceptional Friend Service Award: Clarissa Cowans
•Yearbook: Selena Simmons and Cory Yarbrough
•Business Education: Lindsey Williams
•Construction: Jared Carter
•Culinary Arts: Nataly Bucio
•Early Childhood Education: Ashley Huff
•Work Based Learning: Kaitlin Unfricht
•Architectural Drawing and Design: Jaden Flynn
•Audio, Visual, Technology and Film: Sarah Grace Sams
•Agriculture: Cory Yarbrough
•Healthcare: Savannah Butler
SCHOLARSHIPS
•Miriam Tiller Scholarship: Donovan Nelson ($500)
•Madison County Retired Teachers: Journey Gurley and McKinsey Seagraves ($1,000 each)
•American Red Cross Scholarship: Presley McCarty ($1,000)
•Athens Area Council Scholarship sponsored by Eta Omega Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority: Danielle Heard Bates ($500)
•Bryan Roach Overcomer Scholarship: Trudy Ward ($300)
•Elena Hix Edgmon Memorial Scholarship for students going into the field of education: McKinsey Seagraves ($1,000)
•Jennie V. Williams Scholarship: Danielle Heard Bates ($500)
•The 21st Century Leaders-Georgia Youth Leadership Award: Wendy Qiu ($300)
•HART EMC scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Georgia Power/Envision Athens Program: Wendy Qiu ($1,000)
•Coca-Cola Scholar: Wendy Qiu ($20,000). Qiu selected Trent Wilkes, who taught her AP English Language as her most influential teacher and to receive the Joseph B. Whitehead Distinguished Educator Award sponsored by Coca-Cola.
•Hagen Scholarship: Wendy Qiu, ($48,000)
•Ashton Bray Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Madison County Young Farmers’ Association Scholarship: Cody Coile and Kylie Whitworth ($500 each)
•Madison County Farm Bureau Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Madison County Cattleman Association Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($2,000), Callie Ollis ($1,000), Luke Perdue ($1,000)
•Terrell Weeks Memorial Scholarship through Young Farmers Association: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•FFA Alumni Scholarship: Callie Ollis and Luke Perdue ($500 each)
•Double L Farms: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Madison County Rotary Club-Erwin Hardeman Award: Emma Huff ($1,000)
•Madison County Rotary Club-Jim Jeffer Award: Madison Lovelace ($1,000)
•Madison County Rotary Club-Sandra Jeffer Award: Presley McCarty ($1,000)
•Madison County Rotary Club: Ethan McClure and David Morris ($1,000 each)
•Madison County Pilot Club Anchor Scholarship: Jaden Shaw ($500)
•Delta Sigma Theta Athens Alumni: Jessica Daniel ($1200)
•Roseann Johnston Palmer-Class of 1997 Memorial: Savannah Butler ($500 each)
•National Honor Society Scholarship: Wendy Qiu ($250)
•The Mary McCannon Memorial Scholarship which is awarded to students who will be first generation college students is providing a scholarship this year to Seth Peck ($1,000)
•Keith Cowne Memorial Scholarship: Madison Lovelace ($1,000)
•Gene Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship: Madisyn Temple ($2,000)
•Sam Hart Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Hart family: Bradley Dixon ($1,000)
•Garrett Whitworth Champion Senior Showman Scholarship: Callie Ollis ($500)
•Georgia National Livestock Foundation Catalog Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($500)
•National Western Stock Show Grand Champion Goat Exhibitor Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation Gwinnett County Fair Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($1,000)
•Georgia National Fair Ambassador Scholarship: Kylie Whitworth ($500)
•Colt Cash for College: Gregory Oliverio ($500)
•Ila Gator Scholarship: Savannah Butler, Riley Parker, Mason Pearson, Selena Simmons ($1,000 each)
•Colbert Elementary: Trudy Ward and Breanna Strickland ($600 each)
•Husky Advantage Scholarship: Sarah Kathryn Tyson ($1,250), Callie Nichole Ollis ($1,250), Joseph Wyatt Dover ($750), Matthew Thomas Brannon ($750), Cameron Tyler Brown ($500) and Bethany Marie Fortson ($500)
•Comer Elementary – Gholston Scholarship ($1,000 each): Sydney Armstrong, Julian Barrett, William (Nathan) Burroughs, Clay Christian, Danielle Collins, Bradley Dixon, Seth Peck, Wendy Qiu and Cory Yarbrough.
•Madison County Employee Sponsored Scholarships ($150 each, $3,750 total): Jessica Adams, Emily Austin, Julian Barrett, Bailey Bozarth, Matthew Brannon, Savannah Butler, Danielle Collins, Journey Gurley, Emma Huff, Madison Lovelace, Presley McCarty, James May, David Morris, Callie Ollis, Seth Peck, Wendy Qiu, McKinsey Seagraves, Jaden Shaw, Selena Simmons, Breanna Strickland, Ivana Ton-Nu, Sarah Tyson, Trudy Ward, Kylie Whitworth and Cory Yarbrough.
•Piedmont College: Lydia Todd (Piedmont Dean’s Scholarship $13,000/year x four years = $52,000) and a fine arts scholarship for $1,000/year
•Athens Area Human Relations Scholarship: Wendy Qiu ($1000)
•Athens Area Human Relations MLK Scholarship: Bethany Fortson ($500)
•Jere Ayers Memorial Scholarship – awarded to a student intending to major in History or Journalism: Trudy Ward ($1,000)
•Hill Chapel Baptist Church “The Legacy” Scholarship: Bethany Fortson ($500)
•TD Automotive Family Scholarship: Jessica Daniel ($1,500)
•Charles Black Construction Scholarship (previously the Northeast Georgia School Superintendent’s Scholarship): Emily Austin ($750), Bethany Fortson ($750), Jessica Daniel ($750) and Noah McFarlin ($750)
•VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship: Danielle Heard Bates ($100)
•Knights Templar Mason Scholarship: Danielle Heard Bates ($1,000)
•The Seagraves' Sister Scholarship in Honor of Jim Perkins given by the Seagraves sisters: $1,000 each-Madison Lovelace, Ivana Ton-Nu
•Olivia Montgomery has been awarded an $8,000 scholarship to Claflin University for softball (8,000x4=$24,000)
•Morgan Patton has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship for $14,000/year for four years at Wesleyan University (14,000x4 = $56,000)
•Trudy Ward-has been awarded several scholarships to Young Harris College: the Miller Match Scholarship worth $10,000, the Enotah Scholarship worth $5,000, the Scholars Day Award worth $3,500, and a fine arts scholarship worth $1,500. All scholarships are renewable for four years for a total of $80,000
•Danielle Collins will be attending Brenau University and has been awarded the Trustee Scholarship worth $7,350, renewable for four years for a total of $29,400.
•Jordan Bailey has been awarded a basketball scholarship to Old Dominion University for full tuition, room and board (estimated $47,000x4 = $188,000)
•Journey Gurley has been awarded a scholarship for track and field to the University of North Georgia ($3,000/year for 4 years = $12,000)
•Jaylen Sims, Averett University, football scholarship amount TBD
•Silas McCrary, Shorter College, football scholarship amount TBD
MILITARY APPOINTMENTS
•Marines: Zach Cason
•National Guard: Skylar Brown, Brendan Slaney and Devin Meacacke
•Navy: Renatta Faust
•Army: Allyson Hanks, Robert Cutshall and Jackson Singleton
•Marine Corps Awards: Semper Fidelis, Wyatt Dover; Scholastic Excellence, Wendy Qiu; Distinguished Athlete, Matthew Brannon and Allyson Hanks.
UNDERGRADUATE HONORS
•Each year an outstanding tenth grader is awarded the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award or HOBY. This year’s HOBY recipient is: Teresa Vu
•Each year, the University of Georgia sponsors the Georgia Certificate of Merit which recognizes the juniors who are ranked in the top 5 percent of the Junior Class. This year’s UGA Certificate of Merit recipients are Jacey Belk. Eric Bravo, McKenna Coile, Gretchen Collier, Sean Dougherty, Garrett Dowell, Taylor Evans, Logan Griffeth, John Johnson, Aiden Russell-McCorkle, Mary Slaton, Christopher Smith, Thomas West, Kelsey Williams and Samantha Wolf
•Each year teachers nominate outstanding tenth and eleventh grade students to represent MCHS in the Governor’s Honors Program to compete at the state level. This year’s Governor’s Honors semifinalist was Teresa Vu in the field of communicative arts. This year’s finalist, who will represent MCHS in GHP in the field of science, is Aiden Russell-McCorkle
•Eleventh grade Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award: Demyus Watts
