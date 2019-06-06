Grads celebrate big day with mentors

Seven of the students in the Class of 2019 who graduated last month did so at least in part due to the fact that they had a mentor, a volunteer who agreed to visit with them, encourage them and be there for them.
“All of those students struggled in one way or another at one time, and there’s no doubt they all benefited from having a mentor,” Mentor program director Shirley Aaron said.
And for the first time, three of those seven grads were REACH scholars. The REACH Georgia Scholarship program is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program that provides promising students with the support they need to graduate from high school and then be able to afford to go on to get their postsecondary education.
This was the first set of REACH scholars to graduate since the program began in 2014.
Former superintendent Allen McCannon was one of those with a mentee who was a graduating REACH scholar.
“Rudy is just an outstanding young man,” McCannon said of his mentee. “I was paired with him that first year of REACH and it’s been an awesome experience.”
McCannon said Rudy, in addition to being a high school graduate and REACH scholar, is also an EAGLE Scout.
“That says a lot about him as a young man, right there,” he said. McCannon refused to give himself much credit for his mentee’s success, saying he was there just to provide encouragement and to “talk through stuff” when he needed some advice about life or college, or he just needed someone to listen.
“He knows he can contact me at any time,” McCannon said, adding that he plans on checking in with Rudy now that he’s returned from his post-graduation senior trip and to stay in touch as he begins life after high school.
He said Rudy plans to go into the Air Force and is anxious to serve his country and to get his education through the Armed Services program.
“I had the opportunity to also mentor Michael Burden,” McCannon said. “I started as a mentor for Michael when he was a student at Comer Elementary School. I had the chance to watch Michael grow as a person and become a successful graduate. As all mentors, you hope that you were some help in his journey.”
Superintendent Michael Williams not only got to preside over his first high school graduation as superintendent, he also got to hand a diploma to his own REACH scholar mentee.
Treston Fortson, who attended the celebratory luncheon with Williams, said he plans to continue his education and major in pre-law, but is still deciding exactly where he wants to go though he said he thinks he wants to branch out a little from home. He said Social Studies was his favorite class in school.
Williams said he really enjoyed being Treston’s mentor.
“We had lunch and just hung out,” he said. “You know in my job I don’t get to be around students directly that much and that’s why we all get into this profession in the first place – to be with the kids, so this provided me a way to interact with Treston and with the other students around him.”
Williams said Treston is just “off the charts smart” taking eight Advanced Placement courses at once.
“So he’s earned it and the financial assistance he’s getting is huge and will enable him to get his education without a huge financial burden,” he said.
Williams’ wife, Christy, also mentored a graduating REACH scholar, Morgan Patton.
There were four other mentors who had mentees who graduated this year.
Jane Tippins says she feels an intense pride in her mentee, Victoria Chamberlain, who graduated from Madison County High School with her class this year.
“I was paired with her when she was at Comer Elementary,” Tippins said. “So I’ve seen her grow up.”
Tippins said she has tried to provide encouragement to Victoria and also to help her academically, particularly when she was in elementary school. She said Victoria’s grades and her self-esteem improved as she went to middle school and high school.
“I think she really found her niche in middle school when she developed her own interests, like ag classes,” she said. “That kept her motivated.” She said Victoria also participated in dual enrollment classes with Athens Tech and she hopes she’ll continue her education.
Tippins said she plans to stay a part of Victoria’s life.
Tippins also has another mentee who is a REACH scholar.
Loren Metts, who works as the homeless and migrant student liaison for the school system, has two mentees as well and one of those graduated this year.
“I am so very proud of her,” Metts said. “She wants to work in the medical field and was a dual enrollment student with Athens Tech and she also has two jobs.”
Her other student is a rising senior and will graduate next year.
As an aside, Metts said there were 16 homeless high school seniors this year, and all but one of them were able to graduate.
Metts’ husband, Carey Metts, a football coach and PE teacher, also watched his mentee, Blake Elrod, get his diploma this year. Metts has mentored Blake since 2012, said he was also proud to see Blake walk across that stage.
He said most of his interactions with Blake were at school where the two would meet up and maybe shoot a few baskets and talk about stuff.
“I just tried to be a stabilizing force for him,” Coach Metts said. “He hung out with my boys some and like them, he likes cars, so they had that in common.”
Metts said mentoring him was a pleasure, as was having him as a student in the seventh grade. “We also took the opportunity to pray together,” he said.
Kelli Dixon met her mentee graduate by working with ESOL (English as a second language) students. “Per Reh is such a hard worker,” she said. “I admire him so.” Reh is a member of the Karen tribe who immigrated to the United States and were acclimated to life in the U.S. at Jubilee Partners in Comer.
She said he wants to learn a trade now that he’s graduated from high school.
Dixon has two more student mentees, one in the eighth grade and one in the eleventh grade. Dixon currently works as a school nurse and says she loves interacting with them as a mentor.
Dixon said she wishes more folks, particularly those who are retired, would consider mentoring.
“If someone can take the time to get to a child, they will see that it is so worth it,” she said. “I have never heard anybody say they wish they hadn’t become a mentor.”
The mentoring program is always looking for more mentors. Mentors are required to have a background check and agree to spend at least two hours per month with their mentee.
The mentoring program is sponsored by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison Area Resource Team (MART).
For more information about the mentoring program in Madison County, email Mentor Coordinator Shirley Aaron at saaron@madison.k12.ga.us or call 706-338-3689.
