Thomas Earl Chastain (6-5-2019)

Anderson, S.C. – Thomas Earl Chastain, 74, Pineridge Drive, Anderson, S.C.,passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born November 13, 1944, in Danielsville, he was the son of the late J.C. and Fannie Brooks Chastain. Thomas was retired from BASF as an Economic Analyst with 32 years of service. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, LeNelle Fortson Chastain, of the home; daughter, Amy Allen (Brian), Danielsville; two grandsons, Lucas and Jackson Allen; brother, Jim Chastain (Linda), Carlton; three sisters, Sylvia Jones (David), Mauldin, S.C., Jane Porterfield and Sue Chastain, both of Danielsville; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and many friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Don Cox officiating. Burial will be at Midway Presbyterian Church.
Family to receive friends: After the service at the mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81, Anderson S.C.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Sullivan-King Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.sullivanking.com.
