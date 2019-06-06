Dustin Lee Walker (6-2-2019)

TOCCOA - Dustin Lee Walker,32,Toccoa, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Sacred Heart in Lavonia.
Born November 6, 1986 in Anderson, S.C., he was the son of Debra and Paul Whitlock and Mack and Tammy Walker.
He was a 2005 graduate of Franklin County High School and a graduate of Athens Technical College. Dustin was an employee of Southeast Toyota in Commerce,and attended Hunter's Creek Baptist Church. He was an Eagle Scout who enjoyed fishing, video games and spending time with his sons and family.
Family members in addition to his parents include, his wife Rachel Walker; sons, Easton Walker and Rebel Walker; grandparents, Belton and Robbie Walker, Mildred Roling (Mam-Maw), and April Griswell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Loretta Myers; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa Myers Ranly and Juanita and Joe Krawza; nieces, Anna Belle Ranly and Annalyse Ranly; uncles and aunts, Keith and Suzy Roling and Glen and Sidney Walker; cousin, Trent Roling; and great-aunt, Barbara Prince.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, M. L. and Margie Roling.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m.at Hunter's Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Benn Huff officiating. Burial will follow at the Lavonia City Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Petty officiating at the graveside. The following gentlemen will be honored as pallbearers, Brad Chitwood, Trent Roling, Joe Krawza, Tom Stanley, Orlando Silva, Marty Turner and James Scott.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
