John H. Fisher III (5-31-2019)

John H. Fisher III, 72, formerly of Greenville, Miss., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at his sister and niece’s home in Jefferson, Georgia.
He was the son of the late John H. Fisher Jr.,, Tahoka, Texas, and the late Novella Corona, Houston, Texas. He was a graduate of the University of Houston. Mr. Fisher retired from Industrial Dynamics, Redondo Beach, Calif., in 2005 as production line supervisor and moved to Columbia, Miss. He served in the United Sates Army during the Vietnam War with the 82nd Airborne Division, 173rd Brigade, 17th Calvary, where he received two Purple Hearts.
Mr. Fisher is survived by two sisters, Ruby Huggins, Jefferson, and Pat Braden, San Angelo, Texas; nephews, James Huggins, Woodstock, Miller Huggins, Elkton, Md., Thomas Glisson, San Angelo, Texas, Paul Glisson, Austin, Texas; niece, Laura Larsen, Jefferson, Georgia; five great-nieces; and two great-nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan., 66675-8517, or the Folds of Honor Foundation, Department 13, Tulsa, Okla., 74182.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
